Minister discusses strengthening educational ties with China

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has highlighted the challenges faced by Small Island States (SIDS) in accessing financing and capacity building for sustainable projects.

He has emphasized the need for international assistance, including climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity building programs to equip SIDS with the necessary skills and resources.

Speaking this morning during the Forum on Sustainable Development of SIDS, Radrodro proposed short-term programs in Chinese universities to enhance expertise in mediation, counseling, inclusive education, and Information Technology.

This move aims to foster a student exchange program and share best practices for improved teaching and learning processes.

“Overall, sustainable development for Small Island States requires realistic approach that integrates social economic and environmental considerations and collaborations among governments, civil society, international organizations, and the private sector that is essential for achieving sustainable development goals.



[Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian]

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian reaffirmed China’s commitment to providing quality technical assistance to Pacific Island nations without imposing political conditions.

“China’s exchange and cooperation has been largely deepened. Covering trade investments, marine environment, disaster prevention and mitigation, poverty alleviation, medical and health care, education, tourists, culture, sports and sub national corporations.”

The forum, attended by dignitaries from China’s Shandong province and its University, focuses on climate change, development, security, and long-term regional action plans. This initiative aligns with China’s Global Development Initiative.

It also aims to enhance understanding and consensus around the “Blue Pacific” concept, promoting a strong partnership between China and the Pacific region.