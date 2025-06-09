Minister awaits report on Rarawai mill fire

File Photo

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh says he is now awaiting a full incident report following the fire at the Rarawai Mill in Ba, which broke out yesterday morning and led to a complete suspension of operations.

The mill boiler caught fire yesterday following which all the operations have been suspended.

The fire is believed to have started at 11.30am.

Singh told FBC News that the report will be critical in determining whether the fire was accidental, arson or an act of deliberate sabotage.

He confirms that the National Fire Authority will also be conducting a full investigation into the incident.

Singh has also assured farmers affected by the disruption that the Fiji Sugar Corporation will be supporting those now required to deliver cane to the Lautoka Mill instead of Ba.

“These cane trucks loaded out of Rakiraki and Ba will now be accommodated at Lautoka mill and we were actually running short of supply at Lautoka anyway. For the farmers I must tell them not to worry about it. FSC management is looking at assisting the farmers and any expenses incurred by farmers to transfer cane to Lautoka mill will be taken care by Fiji Sugar Corporation.”

Lorry driver Imraan, from the Veisaru sector, said drivers scheduled to deliver cane to the Rarawai Mill have now been redirected to the Lautoka Mill.

He says he arrived at the mill around midday and saw thick black smoke rising from the site.

FSC is helping us with some rate too so we will try our best to carry our cane from Ba to Lautoka mill everyday

Minister Singh has indicated that the mill is likely to remain out of operation for two to three weeks, depending on the extent of the damage and the findings of the investigation.

