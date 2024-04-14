Mineral resources development vital: Vosarogo

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo

The Ministry of Lands highlights significant progress made under the ACP-EU Development Minerals Programme to enhance mineral resources development in Fiji.

The program, funded by the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme, was rolled out in 2015 and includes three phases which also focuses on how this sector can be sustainably managed.

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says this also includes the development of an earth observation monitoring tool to detect illegal mining and quarrying.

He also states that the Ministry looking at ways to monitor its operations.

“A new standard operating procedure was established to accurately capture the economic contribution of development minerals to Fiji’s economy and its official statistics.”

Vosarogo adds that under this initiative, a digital library has been created, which is accessible to potential users globally online.

“This cutting-edge initiative signifies a significant step forward in digital transformation and has indeed revolutionized public service delivery, particularly through the implementation of e-governance.”

The Lands Ministry also stresses their commitment towards leveraging digital technologies to meet the increasing customer needs.