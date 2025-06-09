Methodist Church Fiji urges renewal

The Methodist Church of Fiji has reaffirmed its resilience and commitment to mission as day 2 of the 2025 Conference is currently underway.

Church President Reverend Semisi Turagavou reflected on the challenges the church has endured over the years, from political pressures to natural hardships, yet emphasized that the church continues to grow stronger, firmly rooted in faith.

Reverend Turagavou says their roots are now clinging to rocky foundations, as he underscores the importance of strategy and mission in ensuring the gospel continues to be heard and transform lives.

The conference also paid tribute to the courage, loyalty, and sacrifices of the early missionaries, recognizing God’s protection over their work.

Reverend Turagavou stressed that this reflection must inspire this year’s theme, “Moving Christ’s Church To Another Level” through deeper commitment to mission both within Fiji and beyond.

He says as a missional church, we must re-engage with the power of leadership, led by the Holy Spirit, and step out of their comfort zones to fulfill our mission on the ground.

