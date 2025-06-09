Methodist Church faces membership crisis

[file photo]

The Methodist Church is facing a sharp decline in membership across more than 20 divisions.

Church President Reverend Doctor Semisi Turagavou said statistics over the past three years show falling numbers in many circuits and divisions.

He warned the Church may not reach its goal of 190,000 members to mark 190 years of Methodism in Fiji.

Methodist Church President Reverend Doctor Semisi Turagavou [file photo]

“The goal to commemorate 190 years of Methodism in Fiji by reaching 190,000 members this year may not be achieved due to low performance results.”

Turagavou said poor leadership was a major stumbling block, affecting unity and growth.

He called on ministers and deaconesses to embrace discipline, professionalism, and servant leadership focused on their communities.

Turagavou added the Church also faces pressure from rapid social, cultural and political changes.

Modernization and visionary leadership are crucial to turning the decline around.

