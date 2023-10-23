Meteorological services developing with time: Prakash

Climate outlook services have grown in leaps and bounds in the Pacific region over the past eight years.

Fiji Meteorological Services Acting Director Bipen Prakash says the challenge is to keep improving their tools and services to provide timely warnings.

Speaking at the opening of the 13th Pacific Islands Climate Outlook Forum and Climate Services User Forum in Nadi, Prakash says it is an opportune time to discuss how regional services must continue to strive to improve service delivery in light of the current climate crisis.

“Now most of the Pacific Island countries if not all offer some kind of ocean services. This includes coral bleaching outlook, fisheries convergence zone outlook and sea level outlooks.”

Prakash says attendees of the 2023 PICOF event will discuss seasonal climate, ocean and tropical cyclone outlooks, climate change projections and how it will impact among other things, two key sectors in the Pacific, agriculture and fisheries.

The three-day forum is being held at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.