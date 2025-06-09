Mental health remains a key challenge in cancer battle

The Labasa Hospital warns that mental health support is critical for cancer patients, especially during disasters when access to care and emotional wellbeing are severely disrupted, making their fight even harder.

Labasa Hospital Internal Medicine Registrar Dr. Moala Tuiketei, highlights that mental health support is essential to help cancer patients cope not only with their illness but also with the trauma and stress caused by emergencies such as natural disasters and pandemics.

He says mental health care is not a luxury but a necessity.

“Mental health care for cancer patients is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. When we support their emotional wellbeing, we improve their ability to cope with treatment and increase their chances of survival.”

He adds that staff also need support in caring for cancer patients in their care, and that the hospital has integrated mental health into emergency response plans while promoting awareness to fight stigma.

Labasa Hospital Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology Dr. Saiasi Caginidaveta says cancer can bring fear but it can also bring out the best in people: their resilience, courage, and unity.

“To every woman listening, please remember your health is your right and your responsibility. Screen early, vaccinate your daughters, and encourage one another to help early detection in order to save lives. Remember, early detection is not a death sentence it is a lifeline.”

Meanwhile, Labasa Hospital continues to integrate mental health services into cancer care, offering counseling, peer support groups, and psychological first aid.

The hospital is also training healthcare workers to recognize emotional distress in patients and provide timely support.

