Mental health admissions on the rise

The St Giles Hospital in Suva has reported an increase in the number of outpatient visits post COVID says Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu.

He made the comments during the groundbreaking ceremony for Labasa Hospital’s new Stress Ward, the refurbishment of the operating theatres and the Admission Ward.

He says there has been an increase in patients accessing mental health care services.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Labasa Hospital’s new Stress Ward, the refurbishment of the operating theatres and the Admission Ward. [Supplied]

Doctor Lalabalavu says prior to the pandemic, the hospital attended to about 40 patients from 8am to 1pm daily with 45 admissions a month.

“From 2022, some 60 patients are now seen daily, with 75 patients admitted per month at the hospital. This increase is a reflection of the increasing prevalence of mental health conditions in our communities.”



Doctor Lalabalavu says this effort will continue, and it is now more important than ever for health workers in the country and all members of the community to be aware of, advocate for, and make positive contribution and care for our people’s mental well-being.



He adds that in support of this effort, the government has approved the funding of $7.2 million for the refurbishment of the Labasa hospital.