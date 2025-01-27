Men charged with drug possession

The two men of Mead Road Housing, Nabua who were arrested on Friday for unlawful possession of illicit drugs and resisting arrest have been charged.

The 29-year-old has been charged for three counts.

He is charged with a count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs contrary to Section 5 (a) of the Illicit Drugs, a count of serious assault contrary to Section 277(b) of the Crimes Act of 2009 and a count of serious assault contrary to Section 277(b) of the Crimes Act of 2009.

Article continues after advertisement

The 26-year-old has been charged with a count of Assault contrary to Section 277(b) of the Crimes Act of 2009 and a count of Serious Assault contrary to Section 277(b) of the Crimes Act of 2009.

The two will be appearing at the Suva Magistrate Court today.