Members reminded to uphold principles

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The newly inducted members of the Narcotics Bureau have been reminded to always uphold the principles of the Fiji Police Force.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, Director Fisi Nasario informed the police officers that they will be tempted in their line of duty, but they should always remain ethically solid in a vulnerable field of work.

Nasario also acknowledged the support from members of the public who have contributed to successful illicit-drug raids and busts around the country.

The Director of Narcotics Bureau acknowledges the challenges of resources, but says collaboration will strengthen the capabilities of its members that have been inducted in all five divisions of the Fiji Police Force.