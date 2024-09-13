News

Media plays a vital role on dismantling stigma

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

September 13, 2024 12:44 pm

The media plays a vital role to break the stigma that surround mental health, as individuals struggle with unprecedented issues that persists in society.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the media can assist in shaping the perception of the public, through responsible reporting on mental health.

Dr Lalabalavu says the media can contribute to the prevention of suicide, through spreading messages of hope to help people suffering from mental health.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is essential to report on suicide responsibly to prevent suicide contagion. Media outlets can contribute by focusing on prevention, hope, and recovery.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the prevention of suicide is everyone’s responsibility, therefore, it is important to have conversation on mental health at all level of society.

He says it is imperative to create a space for people to share their struggles in different settings; at home, workplaces and in the community at large.

The Health Minister also emphasizes the significance of early intervention on mental health, with a system that is proactive instead of reactive, as it has a greater chance of saving a life that would be lost to suicide.

MoH decentralizes minor works

Media plays a vital role on dismantling stigma

Lease enforcement powers strengthened

Farmers urged to share feedback

Gavoka calls for regional cooperation at Aviation Summit

TSLS begins scholarship awareness

Juveniles charged for rape

Murder accused yet to be charged

New boat for Visoqo Nursing Station

A worrying lifestyle trend

Projects to boost investment and economy

Australia inks $660 million hydrogen pact with Germany

'Shogun' leads Emmys drama race

Byrne names team for PNC semifinal

Junior kulas focuses on fitness

Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup

TIFF Directors with Japanese roots offer stories of love

Elon Musk decries Australian misinformation crackdown

New finals system for 2025 Super Rugby Pacific

Digicel Fiji opens new store in Nausori

Ian McKellen would like to finish what he started

Typhoon death toll in Vietnam rises to 226

Trump bid to move hush money criminal case to federal court stalls

Taylor Swift wins seven VMAs, tying Beyonce

New York's top court upholds Trump gag order in hush money case

Rewa extends DFPL lead

No more debates with Kamala Harris : Trump

Byrne highlights key areas

New classrooms for Namuka District School

Russian shelling kills three Red Cross workers in eastern Ukraine

Ministry enhances teacher recruitment procedures

Football dream coming true for Vakaloloma

MoH reviews machine replacement plan

Former Pearls coach is new Netball Australia EGM

Japan committed to assisting Fiji

RKS urged to restore its dominance in Deans

Ministry committed to accessible services

IOC rules could impact Presidential hopefuls

Transition period at Man United not an excuse, says Ten Hag

Land tenure issues hindered plantation targets

PSG to take legal action after Mbappe wage dispute

Cabinet approves preparations for the convention on Biological Diversity

Gavi returns to Barcelona training after ACL injury

Travis Kelce’s manager opens up about his Hollywood evolution

Don’t Tell Comedy is changing stand-up

MoH records progress on wage overpayment recovery

Must win game for Junior Kulas

Tourney to thank wives

LDS church hands over refurbished RKS dorms

FCCC welcomes review of laws to tackle scams

Suaalii set for Wallabies spring tour

New Caledonia keep semi-final hopes alive with win over Solomon Islands

Fiji launches first-ever iTaukei Language GIS Project

Planned investment in North to address water issues

Fiji's COP 29 leadership on climate financing

Dave Grohl says he fathered a child outside of his marriage

GPH names new Executive Chef and F&B Director

New store prides community engagement

Frankie Beverly, lead singer and founder of Maze, dead at 77

TSLS collaborates on Graduate Business Start Up Grant Scheme

Mahogany production set to double in two years

Japanese assistance for Human Resource Development Scholarships

New Zealand inch closer to securing a semi final spot with win over Tahiti

Tom Cruise’s payday for that Olympic stunt may surprise you

Australia to send Vietnam help after deadly typhoon

Justin Timberlake to enter plea to lesser charge in DWI case

School management handbook drafted for government schools

Ravula impresses Byrne

Wives tourney back after eight years

Climate-smart agriculture takes center stage at Agriculture Show

Tui Nasau ties knot

New Meteorological bill enhances hazard forecasting

Brumbies find familiar Friend in new SuperW coach

Pharrell's animated biopic populated by LEGOs

New multi-million dollar partnership to boost housing

Director’s Remuneration Policy in effect

Fijian Drua launches inspiring book

Bartlett injury a fresh pace-bowling worry for Aussies

Denzel and sons bring haunting family drama to screen

RKSOBs and fans turn up for centennial celebration

Woman charged for alleged fraud

Target set for Cogea’s climate relocation completion

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

K-pop stars become models

Man questioned over woman’s murder

US election officials query postal ballot delivery plan

Byrne impressed with team’s fitness

Drug crime proceeds prompt new ODPP division

Capital funding monitored: Lesuma

AFL Fiji prepares for Pacific Cup

Hotel to drive growth

Nursing Station set for relocation

Lodoni Day to celebrate RKS 100 years

Minister commends maintenance work of health facilities

Traditional knowledge powers effective sustainability

Fiji secures first victory at OFC U16

Court suspends sentence of drunk duo

Cabinet endorses Foreign Policy

PRF to host tourism recycling forum

Argentina call up two new props after Bello ruled out

Russia says Ukrainian troops being pushed back in Kursk

PSG welcome LFP mediation with Mbappe over wage dispute

United States win Davis Cup opener against Chile

Sinaloa violence sparks fear of intra-cartel war in Mexico

Anti-war protesters clash with police at Melbourne defence expo

Rachel and Rodger announce split after 33 years together

More investment needed from iTaukei

Baby Pearls visit blind school

Reintroduction of scaling will address discrepancies: Radrodro

Miramira eyes November Tests

Advocate call for investment on mental health

Australia hockey player banned after cocaine bust at Paris Games

Nasau praised for its resilience

Obama wishes U.S. Solheim Cup team good luck during surprise visit

Consultations to be held on reintroduction of scaling

Vietnam death toll from Typhoon Yagi at 141

Tender process delays affected projects: Dr Tukana

Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery debate

Education Act set for review

Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery debate

Cabinet approves National HIV Strategy 2024-2027

Symposium to share experiences

49 million covered by ACA in last decade

‘SNL’ welcomes three new cast members

Doubles duo earn Australia opening Davis Cup Finals win

MoE champions campaign on suicide

Stigma and superstition blocking mental health care

Baby Pearls to leave this weekend

Typhoon unleashes destruction in Vietnam killing 127

ACCF processes streamlined

Samoa secure second victory in OFC U-16 Women’s Championship

Fiji’s investment sector shows positive growth

'The Last Republican' tells human story behind Kinzinger's defiance

Fiji Met Services teams up for staff training

Inspiring 'Emilia Perez' defies easy categories

Facilitating dialogue is crucial

Money laundering 'gatekeepers' to face new crackdown

Trump's Harris insults risky for both candidates

Tamani excited to be back

Alarming increase in self-harm among girls

Three charged by taskforce with financial deception

China steps-in to address rice production challenges

U.S. urges Europe to address China-Russia defense ties

Kane score double in 100th cap

Germany rally to 2-2 draw with Dutch

No arrest yet in Raiwaqa incident

EU vows 'strong response' to Iran missile transfer to Russia

Harvey Weinstein ‘rushed’ to hospital for heart surgery

Tabuya demands justice and urgent action

Koro Islanders benefit from essential services

Czechs beat Ukraine in Nations League

Ukraine targets Moscow in biggest drone attack yet

Tyreek Hill's agent: Fire police officers involved in incident

Trump, Harris set for key 2024 debate clash

U16 championship next for Vakaloloma

Aviation academy investment a game changer: PM

Singh to face Tongan giant

Alarming increase of suicide among elderlies

Internet suspended in Manipur after student clashes

Ministry prioritizing students studying under "tents"

New Starbucks CEO to focus on improving US stores

DPM highlights untapped potential of iTaukei economy

Creative ideas needed to tackle drugs: Kuruleca

Indonesia frustrates Australia as Saudis, Korea and Japan secure World Cup wins

Council urges an end to the burning of cane

Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp

Ipswich legend Burley being treated for cancer

Ministry plans consultations to revise housing policy

Stokes returns to England squad for Pakistan test tour

Funding secured for Pacific Dermatology Training

Fiji Airways invests in new simulators

World Bank chief says global lender must change

CMA Awards 2024 nominations led by Morgan Wallen

Michael Keaton would like to use his birth name

Russia's birth rate slides to lowest in quarter century in 2024

Auditor General warns of control risks

Preparation for 2025 series underway

Army beats Huva Stallions

Parents told to step up and be alert

Kolinisau added into RugbyTown Walk of Fame

Turaga welcomed by Koro Islanders

Addo-Carr stands down from final over cocaine test

Ministry sees literacy improvement in schools

Fiji joins RECOVER Project to boost climate adaptation

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast react to the ‘wild’ backlash

Australia captain Hewitt shrugs off De Minaur loss

Sydney FC signing Klimala bent on career reboot

Australia a step closer to social media bans for kids

Police footage shows officers forcing Dolphins' Hill to ground

Kathy Bates says ‘Matlock’ will be her ‘last dance’

Trump backs legalizing Marijuana for adults in Florida

Le Saos is new French Ambassador to Fiji

HA invites bids for remaining Covata residential lots

Pakistani police detain two parliamentarians

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul attain EGOT status after Emmy win

Workers at Samsung India plant strike

Hayne on Fiji Bati radar

Philadelphia gears up for Harris-Trump debate with protests expected

Selena Gomez shares how ongoing ‘medical issues’

Promising pathways for young rugby talents