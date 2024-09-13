Media plays a vital role on dismantling stigma

The media plays a vital role to break the stigma that surround mental health, as individuals struggle with unprecedented issues that persists in society.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the media can assist in shaping the perception of the public, through responsible reporting on mental health.

Dr Lalabalavu says the media can contribute to the prevention of suicide, through spreading messages of hope to help people suffering from mental health.

“It is essential to report on suicide responsibly to prevent suicide contagion. Media outlets can contribute by focusing on prevention, hope, and recovery.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the prevention of suicide is everyone’s responsibility, therefore, it is important to have conversation on mental health at all level of society.

He says it is imperative to create a space for people to share their struggles in different settings; at home, workplaces and in the community at large.

The Health Minister also emphasizes the significance of early intervention on mental health, with a system that is proactive instead of reactive, as it has a greater chance of saving a life that would be lost to suicide.