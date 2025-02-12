Media leaders call for skills upgrade

Media industry leaders are stressing the need to keep pace with global trends and invest in continuous professional development to ensure journalists remain relevant in an evolving landscape.

This was one of the focus of discussions at the Pacific Media Partnership Conference in Suva this morning.

ABC International Development Manager Jo Elsom says that through PACMAS, they will soon roll out a program designed to align with the unique dynamics of the media industry in the region.

Eslom says this will ensure journalists are well-equipped to adapt to the changing media landscape.

“There was actually six months of design, with consultations involving over 150 to 250 people in the Pacific media sector. These discussions helped shape the training program’s outline and topics.”

Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive and veteran journalist Johnson Honimae says younger journalists need training and mentorship to develop the skills that suits the industry’s current needs.

“We need to start looking at our younger staff and making sure they are exposed to training opportunities available at this conference.”

Honimae also stressed the need for partnerships with organizations in developed countries to provide additional specialized trainings.

