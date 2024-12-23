Meat standards in Fiji remain a concern

An expert for animal health has expressed concerns about the standard of meat available for celebrants this festive season.

Fiji Veterinary Pathology Laboratory’s Senior Vet Doctor Ashnita Shafil says individuals and businesses often sell meat from animals that are sick while they try to meet the demand from the public.

Dr. Shafil says that while meat may be affordable from informal sellers and markets, its exposure to diseases and antibiotics poses many risks to consumers.

“You do not know if the animal is sick or the animal was already dying. The contaminants of the meat, meat is contaminated with feces, with soil, because it’s home slaughtered meat. People who have slaughtered the meat, they are not experienced … they cannot identify the meat.”

Dr. Shafil says meat from animals slaughtered outside of abattoirs is butchered without adherence to health and safety protocols, which can lead to issues that will affect the health of individuals and families.

She says it is important for consumers to acquire meat from formal sellers and markets, as it undergoes a thorough inspection by professionals.

Dr. Shafil encourages Fijians to be aware of the standard of meat to protect the health of their loved ones as they celebrate the tradition of culinary this Christmas.