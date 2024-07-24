May urges global action on drowning

[File Photo]

Drowning continues to be a critical issue for Fiji and the Western Pacific.

This has been highlighted by the Permanent Mission of Fiji to the United Nations First Secretary, Vueti May, at a high-level political forum side event co-hosted by Fiji titled “A Perfect Storm: Exploring the Impacts of Climate Change on Drowning Risks.”

May emphasized the urgent need for increased global attention on drowning, which is the third leading cause of unintentional death in Fiji.

The First Secretary highlighted the persistent rise in drowning incidents despite existing policy measures.

“In the case of Fiji, in 2022, a 43 percent increase in drowning cases was recorded compared to the previous years. And we happen to have done a number of research studies recently, including before we speak, and we have confirmed that 40 people in a particular year will die as a result of drowning if we’re not able to resolve this.”

May has called for dedicated national, regional, and international efforts to combat the growing threat.

UNICEF Director of Social Policy and Social Protection, Natalia Winder Rossi, says 90 percent of child drowning incidences occur in middle-income countries.

The high-level political forum side event was co-hosted by Fiji, highlighting the nation’s commitment to addressing this critical issue.