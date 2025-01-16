Mataqali prioritizes land utilization for income growth

Improving utilization and productivity for sustainable growth and development is an important aspect which the Lands Ministry is advocating for amongst land owners.

Clan leader of Matalevu, Vunitogoloa Village in Ra, Eremasi Ralulu says they have started to prioritize investment opportunities from land lease returns.

Ralulu adds that by doing so they can embrace innovative solutions and tap into the unused lands that they have in their province.

The Clan of Matalevu is diversifying their income streams to ensure that their communities have financial stability.

“Currently, many of us lack a long-term financial strategy. When we receive funds, the immediate thought is to use them for food, without recognizing the importance of saving for future generations”.

Ralulu says they are looking at different ways within their community and with other village leaders to integrate proper utilization practices.

He adds that although he does not have children of his own, it is his responsibility as the tribal leader to ensure the well-being of his family and all those who are a part of it.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says that they continue to advice land owners all over to utilize their resources sustainably.

Vosarogo says landowning units are supposed to invest any kind of money they get into something that can generate income for them.

The Mataqali Matalevu at the end of last year had received about $740,000 in land lease returns which they recently invested in buying two minibuses.