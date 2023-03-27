Massive investment opportunities exist in Fiji

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

The government is motivated to remodel and rebuild the Fijian economy, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

He highlighted this while leading the Fiji Investment and Trade Mission in New Zealand and meeting with the private sector to revive lucrative investment and trade opportunities in Fiji.

Kamikamica says there are massive investment opportunities in the country.

“There are some wharfs to fix or relocate in Fiji, and there are opportunities in bridges, waste disposal, sewerage disposal, and affordable housing is another opportunity.”

Apart from increasing investments, the focus also remains on improving exports.

“The other two things that I thought that I would share are the need to continually boost our exports and focus harder on import replacement.”

Kamikamica has also emphasized that the private sector is the engine of growth.

He adds that it is imperative to work with the private sector and assist Investment Fiji and the Trade Office in converting the leads into actual outcomes.