Marine pollution threatens Pacific peace and livelihoods: Tuinaceva

Assistant Minister for Public Works Naisa Tuinaceva says people are responsible for marine pollution and must take full accountability for its impact on the environment.

Speaking at the Pacific Regional Symposium on Marine Pollution Emergency Response, Tuinaceva said that while marine pollution may not receive the same attention as geopolitical disputes, it poses direct threats to people, livelihoods, and regional peace.

He stresses that when the ocean is damaged, the peace and stability of the Pacific way of life are also at risk.

Tuinaceva highlights the importance of regional frameworks such as the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent in guiding collective action and building long-term resilience.

“Reminds us that our blue Pacific must always remain a zone of peace, free from conflict, cohesion, where cooperation, respect, and unity guide our relationships. It is more than a political declaration. It is a reflection of who we are as a people. It is about safeguarding our ocean, our children, and our way of life. This declaration strengthens the foundation of our work.”

He also points to the recent endorsement of the Ocean of Peace Declaration by Pacific leaders in Honiara as a renewed commitment to unity in safeguarding the ocean.

Tuinaceva says no Pacific Island nation can confront the risks of oil spills alone, as these are transboundary threats that require solidarity, shared expertise, and coordinated action.

