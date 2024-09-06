Manshika to represent Fiji at Miss Universe

Miss Universe Fiji, Manshika Prasad [Source: Supplied]

Manshika Prasad has been confirmed as Fiji’s representative for the upcoming Miss Universe International event.

This is set to take place in mid-November in Mexico.

This announcement was made in a statement released by Miss Universe Fiji which emphasized its support for Prasad as the rightful winner.

The organisation states that the judging process was conducted fairly and transparently, with Prasad winning through a decisive 4-3 vote.

In response to recent claims regarding an alleged eighth judge, Miss Universe Fiji strongly refuted the accusations.

According to the statement, Lux Projects Bali (Fiji), the license holder of the event had misleadingly claimed the presence of an eight vote on their official website.

However, the organisation clarified that no such additional vote existed during the event.

The statement says that Riri Febriani, a representative of Lux Projects Bali (Fiji) had been appointed as one of the seven judges and at no point were any of the judges informed of an eight vote.

The confusion, according to Miss Universe Fiji stems from Lux Projects Bali and their director, Christine Natali who allegedly misrepresented the judging process.

In addition to the controversy surrounding the judging process, Miss Universe Fiji has raised concerns about pending payments. The organisation claims that Lux Projects Bali has failed to make payments for services rendered during the Miss Universe Fiji 2024 event held between August 27 and September 2.

Despite the challenges, Miss Universe Fiji expressed its appreciation to the public for the support of Manshika Prasad. The statement also acknowledged the distress faced by Prasad, the finalists and everyone involved in the event.