Man to front court over financial deception

A 34-year-old man from Vunivau, Labasa has been charged for allegedly dishonestly obtaining financial advantage via a mobile money transfer service.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police say the accused is alleged to have unlawfully obtained $150 from an individual through the MPAiSA platform on December 9th.

It is alleged the accused created a Viber account pretending to be the victim’s employer and asked money from her.

The victim, realizing it was not her employer reported the matter to the police.

He will be produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court today.