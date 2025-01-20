Man to front court for financial deception

Suva court [File Photo]

An unemployed man from Nadi Back Road has been charged with ten counts of Obtaining Financial Advantage through Deception.

The accused is in custody and will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

It is believed that the 38-year-old dishonestly obtained $11,201.25 from six victims.

According to police, the investigation revealed that between April 2023 and November 2024, the accused used a fake company name and phone numbers on social media to advertise plyboard and floor timber.

Police say interested buyers sent deposits to either his personal mobile number or account.

The matter was reported to the police.