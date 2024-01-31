Man sentenced for raping cousins

A man has been sentenced to nine years and nine months imprisonment for raping his two cousins.

The incident happened between January 2019 and July 2020.

The Suva High Court found the man guilty of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault of his ten-year-old cousin and guilty of one count of rape of his another cousin who was eight-years-old.

The Court heard the man committed the offences by fooling the two young girls and indicating that he was playing a game with them.

He will be eligible for parole after serving nine years and three months behind bars.