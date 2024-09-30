Man remanded for stealing 9mm from RFMF

Sitiveni Tavakece appeared at the Nadi Magistrate’s Court

A 24-year-old Nadi man, has been remanded following allegations of stealing a firearm from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Sitiveni Tavakece appeared at the Nadi Magistrate’s Court, facing two charges of theft and one charge of possession of firearms without a license.

The court heard that on the 25th of this month in Nadi, Tavakece allegedly dishonestly appropriated a 9mm pistol, valued at $1,500.

He is also accused of stealing three souvenir medals from the military organization.

During the proceedings, Tavakece acknowledged the charges but his lawyer, Eparama Sailo, requested the matter to be stood down citing that they only learned of the third charge today.

The Magistrate, noted a busy court schedule, asked if the matter could be called again tomorrow.

Sailo requested to discuss with his client to which he agreed.

It was also revealed that Tavakece has two pending cases, including one for absconding bail and another for assault.

The police prosecutor argued for his remand, emphasizing the serious nature of the offenses.

Tavakece is set to reappear in court tomorrow, where his lawyer will file a bail application.