Man granted bail in alleged rape case

Ilaisa Tanoa Degei [File Photo]

A 24-year-old man who allegedly digitally raped a 21-year-old Virgin Australia crew member last month has been released on bail by the Lautoka High Court.

Ilaisa Tanoa Degei was granted bail in the sum of $1,500 with two suitable sureties.

He is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of rape.

It is alleged that Degei raped the woman in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Martintar, Nadi.

While granting bail, the High Court also imposed a stop departure order against the accused.

The Lautoka High Court has given the State 14 days to file the information.

The matter has been adjourned to 24 February.