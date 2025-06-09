Families urged to prioritise health

Faith and physical health are closely connected, according to Hillview Seventh-day Adventist Church Pastor Lorenzo Berry.

Berry says the Bible promotes a holistic approach to wellbeing through healthy eating, exercise, rest, time in nature and worship.

He says the creation story in Genesis encourages people to spend time outdoors, eat a predominantly plant-based diet and balance physical activity with adequate rest.

Berry says faith can also influence everyday choices, including what people eat, how they sleep and how active they are.

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He says the Bible provides practical guidance on health and hygiene, showing that faith can offer lessons for everyday life.

Berry is encouraging people, whether religious or not, to consider what drives their daily choices and whether those decisions support a healthier lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Head of Health and Wellness Dr Devina Nand says families and communities have an important role in changing attitudes towards health and wellbeing.

Nand says health education must be accessible to everyone, while families should prioritise quality time, good nutrition, physical activity and mental wellbeing, particularly for children.

She says with children spending more time on phones and tablets, families should encourage activities such as walking and spending time together.

Nand says lasting change will require individuals, families and communities to work together.