Boseiwaqa chases own Kula dream, inspired by sister

At just 14, Torika Boseiwaqa is beginning a football journey that has already taken her family to the international stage.

The Year Nine student of Ba Sangam College has earned her first national call-up after being selected in the Fiji Mini Kulas squad for the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship in the Solomon Islands.

Boseiwaqa is the younger sister of Fiji Kulas representative Sereana Naweni, and both sisters are also the younger siblings of former Fijian Drua player Ilaisa Droasese.

Growing up in a family with strong sporting connections, Boseiwaqa has had first-hand inspiration close to home, watching her siblings pursue football at the highest level.

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Naweni has already established herself with the senior Kulas, captaining Fiji at the 2025 OFC U-19 Women’s Championship before scoring for the senior side against Tonga at last year’s OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

For Boseiwaqa, seeing her elder sister break through has provided both motivation and guidance as she begins her own international journey.

“My elder sister has supported me a lot and always encourages me to work hard. I am very proud to follow in her footsteps and represent Fiji, just like she has done. She has inspired me, and I hope to make her and my family proud when I play for the Mini Kulas.”

The youngest of five siblings, Boseiwaqa now has the chance to carve out her own identity on the international stage, with the OFC U-16 Championship providing valuable exposure against some of the region’s best young players.

Fiji opens its campaign against the Cook Islands on Sunday, before facing New Zealand next Wednesday and hosts Solomon Islands on September 12.

With the two finalists securing qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2027, Boseiwaqa and the Mini Kulas have more than just regional pride at stake as they begin their campaign in Honiara.