Fiji Airways marks 75 years

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Fiji Airways is celebrating 75 years of connecting Fiji to the world.

The airline’s first flight took off on 1 September 1951, when a seven-seat de Havilland Dragon Rapide flew from Nausori to Drasa, near Lautoka.

Since then, the airline has grown into an international carrier, now operating 23 aircraft and connecting Fiji directly to 37 destinations across 14 countries.

Through its membership of the oneworld alliance, Fiji Airways also provides access to more than 900 destinations worldwide.

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Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah says the anniversary is an important milestone for everyone who has helped shape the airline’s history.

He says the airline’s growth from a seven-seat aircraft to a global carrier reflects the contribution of thousands of Fijians and the millions of customers who have travelled with Fiji Airways.

The airline says the 75th anniversary is a celebration of its people, its customers and Fiji’s connection to the world.