The Nadi Open Golf Tournament proved to be a memorable one for siblings Ryan and Raina Kumar, who claimed the men’s and women’s titles respectively over the weekend.

The pair showcased immense talent, composure and determination throughout the three-day tournament, held at the Nadi Airport Golf Club.

Their impressive performances highlighted the depth of emerging golfing talent in the country, while also underscoring the growing interest among youths and young people in the sport.

Around 80 golfers from across Fiji took part in the tournament, making it a strong showcase of the country’s golfing talent and competitive spirit.