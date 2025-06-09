Lions bolster BOG campaign with expert support

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Labasa Football Club is stepping up its preparations for the upcoming Battle of the Giants, with 25 players currently in camp and two training sessions being held each day.

The Babasiga Lions have maintained their training programme since last week, with most of the squad now settled in camp and only one player joining the team yesterday.

Coach Alvin Chand says the consistent training schedule is helping the side build momentum, while the addition of experienced technical advisor Jerry Sam is providing another boost to their preparations.

“The training program was prepared, and it’s been followed accordingly. We are in the right direction for the upcoming tournament.”

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Sam, who previously served as Fiji’s national futsal coach and is now with Hekari FC, has joined Chand in conducting the team’s training sessions.

Chand says Sam’s understanding of Fijian football culture, combined with his professional league experience, has allowed him to quickly adapt to the team and its style of play.

He says Sam has also avoided making unnecessary changes, instead working within the team’s existing structure and tactical approach.

With the BOG tournament fast approaching, Labasa FC will be looking to translate its intensive training programme into results when the competition kicks off in Ba.