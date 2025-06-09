Government promises faster business setup

[Photo: File]

The Government is promising faster and more efficient business registration as it pushes ahead with digital transformation.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says processes such as company registration and investor permits need to be streamlined to attract more investment.

He says Fiji should aim for the same efficiency as countries where companies can be registered within 24 hours.

Kamikamica says major ICT investments, including Google’s data centre, could create more opportunities for young Fijians and reduce the need to seek employment overseas.

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“I think what we’re trying to do for Fiji is, if anything, not make it dependent on an individual. So the restructuring that’s happening focuses a lot on digital transformation. The processes we will take care of. So if, for example, an investor permit takes seven days, company registration in New Zealand now takes 24 hours.”

He says continued investment in telecommunications and ICT could put Fiji in a stronger position to attract further business opportunities.