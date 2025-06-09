Pacific urged to speak with one voice

[Photo: File]

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa is calling for greater regional unity, as Pacific leaders begin their 55th Leaders’ Meeting in Palau.

Waqa says the Forum remains the region’s apex organisation, where Pacific leaders can unite, speak with one voice and stand in solidarity.

He says that unity will be critical as leaders tackle issues affecting the region, with climate change again set to dominate the agenda.

Waqa says the meeting must ensure the priorities of Pacific island nations and their people remain at the centre of the Forum’s work.

Article continues after advertisement

He also stressed the importance of genuine partnerships, saying development partners should work alongside Pacific countries and journey with them in advancing regional priorities.

Waqa says the Forum’s 2050 Strategy remains the beacon guiding that work.

The Secretary General also thanked Solomon Islands for its stewardship of the Forum over the past year before welcoming Palau as the new chair.

He called on Pacific countries to rally behind Palau and take the region into the world as one solid and united Pacific, with one strong and loud voice.

The 55th Forum Leaders’ Meeting brings together thousands of participants in Palau.