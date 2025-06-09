Training attendance concerns for Suva rugby

[Photo: FILE]

Poor attendance at training is something that’s hurting the FMF Suva rugby side in this Skipper Cup season.

Suva suffered three successive losses before getting back to winning ways against FMF Rewa last weekend.

Suva will play Kadavu this weekend in round six.

Despite their vital round five win on the weekend, Suva coach Vueti Tupou hopes attendance at training will improve this week before their next assignment.

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“One thing that we are facing is the attendance of our players; some of them have been playing the past weeks, but this week we have to reshuffle due to their non-availability at training. Every week we keep on changing our team, and it’s hard to maintain our consistency.”

However, Tupou is adamant they can slowly work their way up the Skipper Cup ladder if they manage to tighten the loose ends.

Round six of the Skipper Cup and Subrails Marama Championship will be played this weekend.