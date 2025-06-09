Leaders urged to put regional priorities first

PIF Leaders meeting Chair and Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr.

Pacific leaders have been urged to strengthen unity and ensure the region’s priorities remain firmly in Pacific hands.

Opening the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Palau, Forum Chair and Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. says the Pacific must work together to secure the future of its people, islands and ocean.

Whipps says growing international interest in the Pacific is welcome, but partnerships must respect the region’s right to determine its own direction.

He says the Pacific agenda must be driven by Pacific countries, with the Forum remaining the political home where that agenda is shaped.

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Whipps says climate change is the greatest threat to the security and wellbeing of Pacific peoples, warning that even small increases in global temperatures have real consequences for shorelines, freshwater, coral reefs and homes.

He is calling for greater access to climate finance, stronger adaptation support and investment that does not increase the debt burden of vulnerable Pacific states.

Whipps also links climate action with economic security, pointing to the high cost of fuel, freight and food facing Pacific households.

He says dependence on imported diesel is both an economic and climate risk, making the transition to renewable energy an issue of regional sovereignty.

The Forum Chair is also calling for stronger protection of the Pacific Ocean, sustainable fisheries and resilient food systems.

He says regional commitments must now translate into practical results for communities from safe water and functioning schools to stronger services and faster disaster response.

Whipps says the Pacific has no shortage of vision or declarations.

What is needed now, he says, is action with regional unity turning commitments into lasting results for Pacific people.