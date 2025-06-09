PSA helps former street dwellers rebuild lives

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran has commended the Psychiatric Survivors Association for helping people with psychosocial disabilities rebuild their lives and move away from street life.

During a meeting with PSA representatives, Project and Office Manager Sera Osbourne said recovery requires family and community support alongside clinical treatment and medication.

Kiran later visited PSA’s reintegration shelter in Augustus Street, Toorak, which provides meals, washing and resting facilities, therapeutic activities, skills training, coaching and recovery mentoring.

PSA has supported 76 people through its economic empowerment programme, including 19 former street dwellers.

Article continues after advertisement

Sixteen have since formed the registered Street Life Cooperative, while three others have received support to start small businesses.

The cooperative now provides cleaning, grass-cutting and water-blasting services, and has also opened a food kiosk near the Suva Market Police Post.

Kiran says people with psychosocial disabilities must be treated with dignity, patience and understanding, while being given opportunities to participate meaningfully in society.

The Ministry and PSA will explore further support in livelihood training, employment, farming, bakery operations, digital literacy and access to government assistance.