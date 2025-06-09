PM addresses Constitution concerns

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging all Fijians to remain calm following the release of the Constitutional Review Commission’s report and recommendations.

Rabuka says the Commission has completed its work, but the recommendations are not the government’s decisions.

He says Cabinet will now carefully consider the proposals before deciding on the way forward.

Rabuka says there is particular concern over the recommendation relating to Fiji’s status as a secular state.

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He says his Christian faith is well known, but simply declaring Fiji a Christian state does not make the country Christian.

Rabuka says Christianity should instead be reflected through humility, kindness, compassion, hard work, service and love for one another.

He also assured Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and other communities that their faith, freedom and place in the country must be respected and protected.

Rabuka is also calling on political leaders to be responsible with their statements and avoid turning the constitutional discussion into a political, racial or religious conflict.

He says some commentary, including from anonymous social media accounts and online trolls, is already attempting to create anger, fear and panic.

The Prime Minister is urging Fijians not to allow misinformation and inflammatory comments to divide the country.

Rabuka says Cabinet may support some recommendations, disagree with others, while some may require further consideration.