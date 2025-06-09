Dogalau and Wasasala to miss BOG matches

Etonia Dogalau, and Christopher Wasasala.[Source:Ba Football and Fiji FA/Facebook]

Extra Supermarket Labasa striker, Christopher Wasasala, and Dayal’s Steels Ba star, Etonia Dogalau, are expected to miss the first two pool games of the Extra Battle of the Giants this weekend.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf.

The Fiji FA CEO says cards from the Premier League games are carried on to this tournament.

Yusuf also says Wasasala and Dogalau are not the only players watching from the sidelines in the early stages of the BOG as a few have one-match suspensions.

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‘So, Christopher Wassasala is likely to miss the first two matches. Etonia Dogalau received a red card, a direct red card against Rewa; he is likely to miss two. Ayman Mohamed, the left back, received a card two matches prior, so he has one match more to go, and Remueru Tekiate will miss one match.’

The first match on Friday kicks off at 1pm with Suva taking on Navua and Labasa faces Nasinu at 3pm.

At 5pm Rewa meets Lautoka before Nadi and Ba face off at 7pm.

You can catch all BOG games live commentaries on Radio Fiji 2.