Momi families get reliable water

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Families in Momi and Wairiki, Nadi, no longer have to use bullocks to pull heavy drums of water up steep hills.

The communities previously relied on wells, and when the wells dried up, families had to collect water from creeks and buy drinking water.

Community representative Ajay Maharaj says the struggle was especially difficult when bullocks could not pull the water drums up the steep hills.

The situation has now improved with new borehole water projects supported by the Coalition Government.

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The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs provided $9,400 each for the Momi and Wairiki projects.

The Momi project benefits nine households, while the Wairiki project benefits five households.

The new water supply will provide families with water for drinking, cooking, washing and sanitation.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh says access to clean and safe water is important for the health, wellbeing and dignity of communities.

The projects are aimed at addressing long-standing water challenges and improving the daily lives of families.