Fiji, Spain strengthen climate cooperation

Fiji and Spain are looking to strengthen cooperation on climate action, environmental resilience and sustainable ocean management.

The issue was discussed during a bilateral meeting in Palau between Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya and Spain’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Luis Planas.

Tabuya highlighted the Pacific’s reliance on the ocean for food, livelihoods and development.

She also outlined Fiji’s efforts to promote climate-smart approaches in agriculture and fisheries.

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With Fiji preparing for Pre-COP31, Tabuya invited Spain to participate, stressing the importance of international partnerships in advancing climate action and ensuring Pacific priorities are heard globally.

Planas says Spain is keen to deepen its engagement with Fiji and the wider Pacific.

He offered Spanish expertise in renewable energy, climate adaptation, sustainable water management and environmental risk management.

Spain is also proposing a regional seminar in Madrid next year focusing on the blue economy and resilience.