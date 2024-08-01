Man charged for obtaining money by deception

The Fiji Police M-PAiSA task force has charged a 20-year-old man residing in Narere for a case of allegedly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The accused is alleged to have dishonestly obtained $290 from a member of the public for an item posted for sale on Facebook, which he failed to deliver.

The incident occurred on 13th February this year.

The accused was charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.