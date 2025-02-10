Man arrested for alleged robbery

[File Photo]

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a robbery that was captured on CCTV.

The incident, captured on camera, was widely circulated on social media.

The suspect is alleged to have grabbed the victim’s bag as she was getting out of a taxi on Saturday evening outside a shop in Raiwaqa, Suva.

The victim had cash and a mobile phone in her bag.

The matter was reported to the Raiwaqa Police Station.

The suspect was arrested by the Southern Division task force.

Chief of Crime ACP Livai Driu says the suspect is being questioned as investigations continue.

