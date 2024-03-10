Man arrested for alleged mobile money transfer fraud

Labasa Magistrates Court

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by the Police MPAiSA Task Force team for allegedly dishonestly obtaining cash via the mobile money transfer service.

It is alleged that on 20th October 2023, the accused dishonestly obtained money in relation to a facebook advertisement selling an iPhone 6 for $300 on the Buy and Sell page.

Police says when the victim followed up on the status of payment made, the accused allegedly blocked all forms of communication.

The accused from Lajonia in Labasa will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court tomorrow.