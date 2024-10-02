Malimali stays until charged: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook], Barbara Malimali

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified that nobody needs to resign when they are being investigated.

Rabuka clarified this after calls were made for Fiji Independent Commissions against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali to resign pending investigation.

“Nobody resigns when they are being investigated. When they are charged, then they must resign. They are obliged to resign.”

Article continues after advertisement

Many including the Fiji Labour Party have said that Malimali needs to resign from the commissioner’s position to allow for transparency and accountability.