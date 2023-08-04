Malimali nominated as EC Chair

Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has recommended that Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali be appointed as Chair of the Electoral Commission to the President.

He made the recommendation as the Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission following a meeting held today.

The EC chair is appointment Pursuant to section 75 (7) of the Constitution.

Meanwhile in the meeting the members also deliberated on the vacancy on the Electoral Commission.

Pursuant to section 75 (7) of the Constitution, the members resolved to recommend Dr Atu Emberson-Bain as a member of the Electoral Commission.

The meeting also resolved the remuneration for members of the EC.

The Commission resolved that no change be made to the current sitting allowances for the chair and members of the Electoral Commission.

This will be communicated to the Electoral Commission in due course.