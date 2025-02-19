Malimali is still FICAC Commissioner

Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Barbara Malimali.

Barbara Malimali is still the Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The commissioner confirmed this to FBC News this afternoon.

It’s understood Malimali had a meeting with the Judiciary Services Commission yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

When asked this afternoon if the meeting was about the request by the Commission of Inquiry for her to temporarily step down from her role, Malimali neither confirmed nor denied; however, she confirmed she is still FICAC Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the COI is still adamant that Malimali step down to allow the hearing in the matter of her appointment to continue.

The commissioner is giving evidence today.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link