Malimali file referred to ODPP

FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali [Source: Supplied]

In a latest development, Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) has referred the matter against its Commissioner Barbara Malimali to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) for further assessment.

Malimali, who is now the head of FICAC had a complaint filed against her for alleged abuse of office when she was the chair of the Electoral Commission of Fiji (ECF).

This comes after two weeks of continuous issues with Malimali’s appointment.

Article continues after advertisement

Malimali was taken in for questioning by FICAC on September 5th on the order of the then acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai.

Following this, Malimali finally took office and has also now filed a complaint against Puleiwai.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has also spoken about the possibility of setting up a team to investigate the actions so far.

FICAC says it is operating as usual and all processes and procedures remain unchanged, adding that FICAC continues to handle every complaint, regardless of who the subject person is, with the scrutiny it deserves.