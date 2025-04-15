Make it count says Fatiaki

Chair of the Electoral Law Reform Commission Daniel Fatiaki [Source: Fiji Law Reform Commission/Facebook]

Electoral Law Reform Commission chairperson Daniel Fatiaki is calling on the public to make submissions on the electoral laws that are been taken around for public consultation.

Fatiaki says there seems to be a lack of public participation in the things that impact our lives.

The commission chair says public consultation gives people the chance to make a meaningful contribution to an important part of democracy.

“It seems only fair in a democratic society that the public have a say in these kinds of things, in how to vote, who the politicians and the parliamentarians will be, their choices, and how they choose.”

Fatiaki says this process is long overdue.

He adds that people deserve to be heard, and this opportunity is being presented to them.

The team will be on Ovalau Island this week and will later travel to Rotuma to hold further consultations.





