Major foreshore upgrade planned for Lami Town

The foreshore area of Lami Town is set for major upgrades, including the construction of the Tamavua-i-Wai and Tikaram Bridges, aimed at improving access to the township.

The development will also allow for the expansion of Tikaram Park, creating a larger car parking facility and a modern public transport hub, which could include water taxi services linking Lami to Suva.

Lami Town Council’s Acting Chief Executive, Azam Khan, outlined these plans during submissions before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Khan says the new bridges and expanded parking are aimed at easing traffic congestion, while the upcoming transport hub will offer residents safer and more convenient travel options.

“And with the foreshore extension being realized through FRA’s bridge construction, the area, the foreshore area is earmarked for Tikaram Park extension and also for a large car parking area so that the town is able to hold onto traffic and at the same time have motorists traveling to Suva, have a place to park and perhaps travel by other means, public transport to Suva, including water taxi. “

Khan confirms the foreshore will feature a farmers’ market, a small commercial centre, and a dedicated public transport area.

He says a concept design has been prepared, and it has been discussed and approved by the Council and further discussions will be carried out with the Fiji Roads Authority.

