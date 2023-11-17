Major clean-up at Laucala Beach mangrove swamp

Nasinu, a densely populated area, is facing the challenge of being one of the most polluted areas in the region.

Dr. Rajesh Maharaj, President of the Fiji College of General Practitioners, along with the Nasinu Town Council, led a cleanup operation today in the mangrove swamp near Bailey Bridge in Laucala Beach.

The cleanup initiative targeted a vast accumulation of plastic bottles and other debris that have been discarded upstream, ultimately contaminating the mangrove swamp through the river system.

Volunteers from the Laucala Beach and Kinoya area actively participated in this crucial environmental endeavor.

Dr. Maharaj advocates for serious action and collaboration with authorized ministries to tackle this environmental crisis.

“Monitoring is important, we will collaborate with the staff of Nasinu Town Council and with our community leaders and activists to time and again come to this place and see what the progress is like.”

Dr. Maharaj emphasizes that the goal is to educate children and community members about the adverse effects of improper waste disposal.