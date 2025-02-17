Maintaining existing roads vital: Baleilevuka

[ Source : Fiji Roads Authority ]

Concerns have been raised regarding the Fiji Roads Authority’s focus on building new roads instead of managing existing infrastructure.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Works, Paula Baleilevuka, states that millions have been invested in the road network, emphasizing the importance of maintaining existing assets over pursuing new construction projects.

While responding to questions from members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Baleilevuka adds that proper asset management is key to ensuring long-term sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

He also pointed out the FRA’s past struggles with insufficient capacity, particularly a shortage of engineers.

“We have graduates from universities that are supervising multi-million dollar contracts. International contractors are very smart. You’ve got to be on top of your game to supervise.”

Baleilevuka agrees that the FRA’s current focus might not be fully aligned with the country’s needs.

He adds FRA is now working to build up its capacity, however focus must remain on the effective management of existing infrastructure.

