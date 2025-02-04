Maharaj ends FijiFirst appeal

Independent Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj

Independent Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj has withdrawn his application to appeal the deregistration of FijiFirst.

Maharaj says he lodged the appeal with the Electoral Commission in July last year, claiming that there has been limited progress.

He stated that a lot of things have happened during this time, and he will not be waiting any longer for an outcome.

Article continues after advertisement

The independent MP says other MPs who were initially from the now-deregistered party have since made their decisions, and he also needs to move on.

“I have to think about 2026, even though most of our independent MPs have actually made a choice, and I am also due to make a choice on whom I have to support. I think it has taken too long, and I have to pull back from the appeal process and withdraw my appeal.”

Asked about what political party he intends to join, Maharaj said he is yet to make a decision.

Maharaj says that he will inform Parliament about his decision during the March sitting of Parliament.

He stated so far he is more inclined towards the new proposed political party by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

He says Seruiratu’s proposed party is working on the same principles and values as the deregistered FijiFirst.

The independent MP, however, says he needs to weigh his options.

Maharaj withdrew the appeal application last Tuesday.