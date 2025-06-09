Macuata divers hit hard by current seafood pricing

Divers and fishermen in Macuata are calling for an urgent review of seafood pricing.

This is particularly for sea cucumber and bêche-de-mer, claiming the current structure is leaving them financially disadvantaged.

Their frustration stems from regulations that prevent divers from selling directly to licensed agents and exporters. Instead, they are required to sell through Ministry-appointed middlemen, who then resell the catch to the same agents.

Diver Malakai Dovibua says the issue has persisted in Labasa since the temporary sea cucumber ban was lifted, with divers reporting significantly lower earnings under the new system.

“There was not even a consultation done on this new process. We, as divers and villagers, need to be heard. It’s not right for them to make laws and rules from their offices and force us to follow and abide by them.”

Dovibua adds that urgent intervention is needed, describing the requirement to sell through the Ministry’s middleman as unfair and burdensome.

Another diver, Jiofiliti Draveisau states the situation is worsened by frequent product rejections, raising concerns about how the system is being managed.

“Some of us have travelled from far away, only for our products to be rejected. It is really frustrating and disappointing. We have families to support. The low prices and the middleman system feel like we are robbing us.”

Divers argue that the current arrangement is reducing their income and creating unnecessary hardship for families who depend on fisheries for their livelihoods.

FBC News has sought clarification from the Ministry of Fisheries and is awaiting a response.

